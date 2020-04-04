The Rock Speaks Out About Jungle Cruise’s Long Delay

Yesterday, the news broke that Disney had released a new line-up for all of their upcoming movie releases. While some films are delayed by months, others won’t be coming out for a full year after their original release date. One such movie is Jungle Cruise, which is set to star Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock and Emily Blunt. The actors wrapped filming last summer and the movie was supposed to be released on July 24th of this year, but now the movie won’t be hitting the big screens until July 30, 2021. Yesterday, The Rock took to Instagram to comment on the big news.

“Sharing a biz update in the world of entertainment and movies 🎥 🎭 Our @disneystudios JUNGLE CRUISE is officially pushed by one year to be released JULY 30, 2021. I feel great and bullish about this date as it gives us time for Disney to be fully operational in all their businesses – theme parks, hotels, cruise ships, but more importantly, it gives the world time to bounce back to living confidently, productively and joyously once again. Thank you, Disney leadership team. And thank you to all the fans worldwide. The movie will be worth the wait. Stay healthy, my friends,” Johnson wrote. You can check out his video message in the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to The Rock’s film being pushed back, the actor has also made some other quarantine-related posts on the social media site. He rapped Moana songs in order to teach his daughter how to properly wash her hands, and he also broke into song to help stop the boredom of self-isolating at home.

The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. Many television shows have halted production. Tons of theatrical releases have been pushed back. Disney parks have shut down. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive for COVID-19. Idris Elba also revealed he tested positive for the virus. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. This year’s SXSW was also canceled.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.