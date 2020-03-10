Disney Releases New Jungle Cruise Trailer

Tuesday has arrived and, as promised, the brand new trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise is officially here. Star and producer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed on Monday that he and co-star Emily Blunt were proud to be unveiling the new trailer for the summer blockbuster, and that the trailer would arrive just a day later. Fortunately, now that Tuesday is here, we have an even better idea of what’s in store when Jungle Cruise arrives in theaters later this year. Take a look at the trailer below!

Johnson announced the new trailer on Monday in a video alongside Blunt, which featured the duo sharing fake posters from Jungle Cruise. Each of their posters saw the other one blocked or cut out, as they jabbed back and forth about what the “real” poster will look like.

“Double main event drops tomorrow,” Johnson wrote in the tweet. “Trailer #2 and our NEW (actual) POSTER. Gotta love ol’ Emily ‘yuk it up’ Blunt making herself look cool, beautiful & heroic in her poster & making me look scared & constipated. Good one, Em. You got one coming, kid.”

Jungle Cruise stars Johnson, Blunt, Jesse Plemons, Jack Whitehall, Paul Giamatti, and Edgar Ramirez. It is directed by Jaume Collett-Serra. Producers on the film include Seven Bucks Productions’ Dany Garcia (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Hiram Garcia (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), along with John Davis and John Fox (Game Night), Douglas C. Merrifield (The Shallows), and Scott Sheldon (Baywatch).

Disney’s Jungle Cruise arrives in theaters on July 24th. What did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments!