‘Jungle Cruise’ Will Be Like The Rock in an ‘Indiana Jones’ Film

Perhaps the busiest actor in Hollywood, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is involved in many different projects. But few are as perplexing as his upcoming Disney movie based on the ride Jungle Cruise.

The film is currently in pre-production in Atlanta, though people are curious as to what the plot could actually be about. ComicBook.com got some new details from visual effects supervisor Jake Morrison, who is working on the Jungle Cruise movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I mean I’ve got to say, I’m incredibly excited about the whole thing, it’s really like Dwayne is in a new Indiana Jones film. It’s Dwayne at his best, and that is a man with some severe charisma,” Morrison said. “And then we’re putting him on this huge adventure, and they’ve just literally announced the female lead in the picture is Emily Blunt. So, we’re really excited. We start principal photography … well I’ll probably blink and we’ll be doing principal photography, but we are in prep right now. And that’s going to be a very fun film.”

Disney has a penchant for making films out of their Disney Parks attractions, with Pirates of the Caribbean being the obvious, money-making standout. But they also tried their hand with The Haunted Mansion movie, and even made a similar picture about Tomorrowland with Brad Bird and George Clooney.

For Jungle Cruise, they’ve tapped the skilled thriller director Jaume Collet-Serra, who has earned some praise for his shark-centric film The Shallows as well as the new Liam Neeson film The Commuter.

Morrison guaranteed that there would be both a “jungle” and a “cruise,” so the film will indeed live up to its name.

“It’s going to be great. I mean it’s really I think Dwayne is just such a great character to work with. You know he’s really just so good, top of his game I would say,” Morrison said. “And I can say, Jaume Collet-Serra who’s our director, is I would say a master of action and suspense. I read in the press that they’ve dubbed him as like the new Hitchcock. And I actually think that’s not terribly unfair, because he’s got such great dramatic tension in all his pieces.

“I mean I’ve loved all the work he’s done with Liam Neeson. He basically with the Shallows he was able to create an entire film out of a girl who’s stuck on a rock for an hour and a half. It’s very, very impressive. So, giving him the full array of tools that we’ll have in the visual effects world, and to be able to create this big adventure. I think it’s going to be a really fun piece.”

We’ll see if Jungle Cruise will be the next hit franchise for Disney as they continue their fruitful partnerships with both Johnson and Emily Blunt. The film does not yet have a release date.