Jungle Cruise: Emily Blunt Takes Center Stage in New Trailer

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt are leading Disney's next live-action blockbuster, Jungle Cruise, and the film's marketing campaign has spent quite a bit of time creating a friendly rivalry between its two stars. On Wednesday morning, Disney released a new trailer for Jungle Cruise that was introduced by The Rock, and focused almost entirely on his character, Skipper Frank. It didn't take long for the other shoe to drop, as Blunt's trailer was revealed about an hour later.

The second trailer to be released on Wednesday morning focuses on the story of Dr. Lily Houghton, who is on a search for a tree that can cure disease. Blunt introduces this trailer with a video of her own, referring to it as the "real trailer" for Jungle Cruise, as opposed to the one released by Johnson. You can watch the new trailer above!

In addition to the alternate intros and cuts of the trailers, each one takes a shot at one of the film's stars. Johnson's trailer made Blunt's name card incredibly small, while Blunt's trailer did the same to Johnson. The rivalry between the actors is clearly a selling point for the movie, and it wouldn't be surprising to see something similar between their characters.

Johnson and Blunt star in in Jungle Cruise alongside Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra with a screenplay from Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa.

You can check out the official synopsis for Jungle Cruise below.

"Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance."

Are you excited for the arrival of Jungle Cruise? Let us know in the comments!

Jungle Cruise arrives in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 30th.