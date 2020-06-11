Jurassic Park Fans Remember Their First Experience Seeing It on Its Anniversary
Starting in 1975 with the release of Jaws, filmmaker Steven Spielberg made a name for himself by delivering audiences a number of effective blockbusters, with 1993 seeing him take things to an all-new level with the release of Jurassic Park. Based on the novel by Michael Crichton, Spielberg took his emotional storytelling sensibilities and advances in visual effects to make the impossible not only possible, but entirely believable in this story of dinosaurs being brought back to life, as the original film captured the attention of moviegoers with a story that felt ripped straight out of headlines at the time to cement Jurassic Park as one of the most iconic summer blockbusters of all time.
More than merely being an entertaining movie, the film appealed to both adults and kids alike, as its traditional action-adventure structure embraced the imaginations of young audiences to depict a world where dinosaurs existed to create a truly remarkable experience. Understandably, nearly three decades after the series launched, fans are just as excited to see new stories taking place in that world, with the five released films having earned nearly $5 billion worldwide.
In honor of the anniversary of the original film hitting theaters, Jurassic Park fans are sharing their love for the adventure that launched it all. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the movie!
Kitchen Scene
It was my first cinematic memory. That kitchen scene always gets me... https://t.co/H38HDUuZOA pic.twitter.com/5mf4K5ZcXh— James A. Molnar (@jamesamolnar) June 11, 2020
Obsessed Then, Obsessed Now
It was my birthday! Went to see it at the cinema & was absolutely obsessed!— 🇪🇺 Bradlah ✊🏾 🇬🇧 🏳️🌈 (@Bradlah1) June 11, 2020
I was 9 at the time & 27 years later I’m still obsessed!
Lasting Legacy
Other movies have made more money but no movie will ever reach the spectacle Jurassic Park was. It was still in theatres over a year after it came out.— David Lynn (@davidvlynn) June 11, 2020
To Many More Years
And happy anniversary to the movie that started it all pic.twitter.com/Ft3vx9FQin— JurassicSouls @ #JurassicJune (@JurassicSouls) June 11, 2020
17 Viewings
I saw it first at the old Fine Arts Theater in Brookfield, CT.
I went on to see it 17 times in the theaters before it came out on VHS.— Chris Bryant 🎥 (@The_ChrisBryant) June 11, 2020
Scary T-Rex
It was my 7th birthday party and saw it at a screening with with friends and apparently my father had to carry me out of the screening because I was crying when I saw the T-Rex (I have no memory of this). But Jurassic Park is now my favourite movie of all time— Rhodri S. Wilson (@RhodW) June 11, 2020
Life-Changing
Happy 27th anniversary to the film that changed my life forever. 27 years later the story, practical/digital effects, characters, scenes & more all hold a special place in our hearts. Here’s— Neemz, The Movie Poster Guy (@movieposterguy) June 11, 2020
a new poster for the film I created to celebrate. 🦖🦕 #JurassicPark #JurassicWorld pic.twitter.com/wSGfaFkyHG
Greatest of All Time
Happy 27th Anniversary to the greatest movie of all time, Jurassic Park! pic.twitter.com/uoy6lM64yK— Blake Gordon (@blake_gordon17) June 11, 2020
Best, but Dangerous
"Dr. Grant, my dear Dr. Sattler, welcome to Jurassic Park."
27 years ago, John Hammond showed us one of the best and dangerous parks in The World. Happy anniversary Jurassic Park!#JurassicJune #JurassicPark #StanWinstonStudio #Dinosaurs pic.twitter.com/iGX4Pszvjx— Stan Winston School (@SWinstonSchool) June 9, 2020
ILM Crew
Apparently, today is the anniversary of Jurassic Park opening in theaters.
Here's the ILM crew -- I am the on in the back right with the cowboy hat on. @Tom_Jurassic @JurassicCollect @JurassicPark pic.twitter.com/T49RrpuobK— TyRuben Ellingson (@TyRuben) June 11, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.