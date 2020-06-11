Jurassic Park Fans Remember Their First Experience Seeing It on Its Anniversary

Starting in 1975 with the release of Jaws, filmmaker Steven Spielberg made a name for himself by delivering audiences a number of effective blockbusters, with 1993 seeing him take things to an all-new level with the release of Jurassic Park. Based on the novel by Michael Crichton, Spielberg took his emotional storytelling sensibilities and advances in visual effects to make the impossible not only possible, but entirely believable in this story of dinosaurs being brought back to life, as the original film captured the attention of moviegoers with a story that felt ripped straight out of headlines at the time to cement Jurassic Park as one of the most iconic summer blockbusters of all time.

More than merely being an entertaining movie, the film appealed to both adults and kids alike, as its traditional action-adventure structure embraced the imaginations of young audiences to depict a world where dinosaurs existed to create a truly remarkable experience. Understandably, nearly three decades after the series launched, fans are just as excited to see new stories taking place in that world, with the five released films having earned nearly $5 billion worldwide.

In honor of the anniversary of the original film hitting theaters, Jurassic Park fans are sharing their love for the adventure that launched it all. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the movie!