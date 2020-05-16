Jurassic Park Fans Sound Off on Their Favorite Dinosaurs for Dinosaur Day

It's National Dinosaur Day, and what better franchise to kickstart a discussion about dinosaurs than Jurassic Park? The official Twitter account for Jurassic World posted a video showing off the various species that have appeared in the movies over the years and asked fans to chime in on their favorite dinosaurs. Naturally most of the replies related to the dinosaur's appearances in Jurassic Park but there was a surprising amount of variety! We've collected the best responses to the tweet, showcasing the Jurassic fandom's love for every dinosaur to live on the island (and beyond) below. Sound off with your favorites in the comments!

The Jurassic World franchise will continue with the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, the third film in the "World" branch of the franchise and the sixth movie in the series overall. Production on the film has been stalled by the spread of the coronavirus with the film currently scheduled to hit theaters on June 11th, 2021, but a delay is possible.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will return to the film as their characters Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, joined by original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum. Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, and BD Wong will also appear in the sequel alongside newcomers DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, and Dichen Lachman. Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow returns behind the camera once again.