Jurassic Park Final Scene Ray Arnold Set Revealed by Mattel

Mattel kicked off their Comic-Con@Home offerings yesterday with the debut of their WWE Ultimate Edition Sgt. Slaughter figure, and today they are heading over to another big franchise in Jurassic Park. The franchise has held many iconic scenes, but one of the most memorable moments actually occurred off-screen. That is the final scene of Ray Arnold, who in the original film heads to restore the power in the maintenance shed and falls to a Velociraptor, though we only know this in the film because of seeing the severed arm later. Now Mattel brings that moment to life in the new Jurassic Park Final Scene Ray Arnold set, and you can check out the new set up-close starting on the next slide!

The set comes with collector's packaging that also doubles as a display of the maintenance shed, complete with sounds and lights. It also comes with a 3.75-inch figure of Arnold, who comes with a removable arm that has the severed hand that can be given to the Velociraptor. The Velociraptor stands at 2.4 inches tall and as you can see in the photos, the lighting really makes them look deadlier than ever.

The set will retail for $25.00 and can be ordered from the Mattel Creations website starting on Thursday, July 22nd at 9 AM PST. You can check out the official description below.

Jurassic Park Final Scene Ray Arnold

"Fans would give their right arm for this special collector pack. It imagines the memorable moment viewers never got to see in the Jurassic Park movie -- as Chief Engineer John Raymond ‘Ray’ Arnold heroically heads to the maintenance shed to reboot the power. Capturing this tragic moment that lives only in the imagination, the pack includes a highly posable 3.75-inch (9.5-cm) action figure of Arnold with removable arm within the maintenance shed setting. The 2.4-inch (6.1-cm-cm) tall and 7-inch (17.8-cm) long ferocious-looking Velociraptor figure reminds us how Arnold dies, losing his arm in the process. Sounds and lights heighten the suspense and even the packaging reflects the authentic setting of the scene. Makes a great gift for collectors, especially Jurassic Park fans! Colors and decorations may vary. SRP: $25"

What do you think of the new set? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things action figures and toys with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!