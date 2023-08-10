Jurassic Park Returning to Theaters in 3D for 30th Anniversary

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's seminal Michael Crichton adaptation Jurassic Park, which blends together sci-fi, action, adventure, and comedy for a unique and beloved experience for movie fans. While we've already seen traditional screenings of the film earlier this year, the coming weeks will see the rerelease of Jurassic Park in the 3D format, which previously landed in theaters for the film's 20th anniversary back in 2013. Whether you never saw the 3D version in theaters or want to immerse yourself in the experience more fully, fans will surely want to check out an added dimension of excitement. You can find Jurassic Park 3D screenings on the Regal Movies website.

Regal describes the release, "Experience one of the biggest films in motion picture history with director Steven Spielberg's ultimate thrill ride, Jurassic Park. Featuring Academy Award-winning visual effects and groundbreaking filmmaking that has been hailed as 'a triumph of special effects artistry' (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times), this epic film is sheer movie-making magic that was 65 million years in the making. Jurassic Park takes you to an amazing theme park on a remote island where dinosaurs once again roam the earth and five people must battle to survive among the prehistoric predators. Starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Richard Attenborough, discover the breathtaking adventure you will want to experience again and again."

Due in large part to James Cameron's Avatar in 2009, theater chains around the world upgraded their equipment to allow for more 3D screenings. While there were many studios that embraced the format for new releases, only so many such releases could be developed in any given year, which saw these studios revisit some of their classic films to deliver an upgraded 3D version. Films like Jaws, Toy Story, and Titanic were all re-released in this format, given their initial successes at the box office.

In 2012, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace earned a 3D rerelease, which was set to kick off a wave of all six Star Wars films getting the 3D treatment. Later that year, Lucasfilm was acquired by The Walt Disney Company and new films were announced, resulting in the plans for those 3D rereleases being scrapped.

Last year saw the debut of Jurassic World Dominion, which was billed as the culmination of the entire franchise. There are currently no confirmed plans for the next chapter in the saga.

