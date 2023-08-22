Jurassic Park Gets New Merch Collection From RSVLTS

It's been a big year for Jurassic Park fans, as the iconic Steven Spielberg adaptation of the Michael Crichton novel landed in theaters 30 years ago. With that 1993 film being released early in the summer, the following months were dominated by collectibles honoring the prehistoric adventure, ranging from clothes to toys to fast-food tie-ins. The franchise has earned millions of fans and billions of dollars, and while the actual anniversary of the theatrical release may have come and gone, RSVLTS isn't slowing down their celebrations of the film that was 65 million years in the making, thanks to an all-new collection of items. While the brand is offering up a number of exciting patterns and designs with their familiar KUNUFLEX styles, easily the most exciting item is their reversible bomber jacket, with both sides of the outerwear allowing fans to show their love of the series in vibrant ways. You can head to the official RSVLTS website now to check out their Jurassic Park collection.

Jurassic Park KUNUFLEX "You Bred Raptors?" Shirt "What species is this?" From the intense opening paddock scene to Dr. Grant's foreboding question for Dr. Wu, we knew early on these badass birds of prey were gonna wreak all kinds of havoc on Isla Nublar. Featuring amber-encased mosquitos, DNA strands, and genome sequence-covered raptors as seen during the final showdown with our heroes, this ominous shirt has all the building blocks of a Jurassic classic.

Jurassic Park KUNUFLEX "Patented and Packaged" Shirt The InGen helicopter flew off into the sunset, the lights in the theater came on, and your quest to secure every Jurassic Park product on Earth officially began. The tree line sunset image on this cooler-than-a-cryo-chamber shirt is a genetic clone of the one slapped on every piece of Jurassic merch you gobbled up in the '90s. It was probably even slapped on your plastic lunchbox. We also threw in a dino-skin surprise. Spared no expense.

Jurassic Park KUNUFLEX "The Malcolm" Shirt and Sunglasses Life, uh, found a way... to bring you the smoothest, suavest, dare we say sexiest Jurassic Park shirt this side of Isla Nublar. Plus, a FREE pair of Malcolm-inspired shades! Better familiarize yourself with the concept of attraction because you're gonna be turning heads in this jet-black tribute to the shirt donned by Dr. Ian Malcolm in the 1993 Jurassic classic. Pull down those sweet frames to peep a collage of icons linked to the world's coolest chaotician on the inside of the cuffs and yoke, and... uh... well, there it is. *Can be worn buttoned or fully open as you lean sideways and give off a sultry stare.