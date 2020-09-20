Jurassic World’s Bryce Dallas Howard Praises Colin Trevorrow and Camp Cretaceous

The latest Jurassic World movie is currently being filmed, and there's more dinosaur content you can consume while you await its release. Netflix just released the first season of the animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. The show tells the story of a group of teenagers that went to camp at the park, only to be caught up in the events of the film series. Currently, the show has a 71% critics score and 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The show has also found a fan in Bryce Dallas Howard, who plays Claire Dearing in the movies. Howard took to Instagram yesterday to praise the show and Colin Trevorrow.

"#JurassicPark and #JurassicWorld to me are the ultimate wish fulfillment (even though everything goes very bad and very quickly 😅). ⁣What @colin.trevorrow has done with #CampCretaceous is absolutely brilliant -- being able to step inside the park and have imagination become reality; it lives in that pocket of grand awe and thrill that we love and crave as viewers. And for the fellow parents of dino-loving kids, I’m so excited to have this story for my family," Howard wrote.

⁣

She added, "Also!! It was Colin’s birthday this week! 🎊 The Jurassic family loves you so much Colin and we are incredibly proud of you. Here’s to you, buddy! ⁣You can watch #CampCretaceous, now streaming on @netflix!" You can view Howard's post below:

The first season of the Jurassic World animated series consists of eight total episodes, each running a little less than a half-hour. Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley serve as showrunners.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous stars Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius, Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Sean Giambrone as Ben, Kausar Mohammed as Yaz, Jameela Jamil as Roxie, and Glen Powell as Dave. The series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, Frank Marshall, Scott Kreamer, Aaron Hammersley, and Lane Lueras.

Check out the official synopsis for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous here:

"Set against the timeline of the blockbuster film Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers trapped at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. When the events of the film unfold and dinosaurs are unleashed across the island, each kid realizes their very survival rests on the shoulders of themselves and their fellow campers. Unable to reach the outside world, our six teens will go from strangers to friends to family as they band together to survive the dinosaurs and uncover hidden secrets so deep they threaten the world itself."

The first season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is now available on Netflix. For now, Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to hit theaters on June 11th, 2021.