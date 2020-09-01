Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Trailer Released By Netflix

The story of Jurassic World is going to be continuing on the big screen in 2021, with the arrival of Jurassic World: Dominion, but the franchise will be picking up with new stories before that premiere arrives. Later this month, Netflix is releasing the first season of the animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. The series tells the story of a group of teenagers that went to camp at the park, only to be caught up in the events of the film series.

On Tuesday morning, Netflix released the first trailer for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, offering the first extended look at the animated adventure. You can take a look at the trailer in the video above!

The first season of the Jurassic World animated series will consist of eight total episodes, each running a little less than a half-hour. Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley serve as showrunners.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous stars Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius, Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Sean Giambrone as Ben, Kausar Mohammed as Yaz, Jameela Jamil as Roxie, and Glen Powell as Dave. The series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, Frank Marshall, Scott Kreamer, Aaron Hammersley, and Lane Lueras.

Check out the official synopsis for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous here:

"Set against the timeline of the blockbuster film Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers trapped at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. When the events of the film unfold and dinosaurs are unleashed across the island, each kid realizes their very survival rests on the shoulders of themselves and their fellow campers. Unable to reach the outside world, our six teens will go from strangers to friends to family as they band together to survive the dinosaurs and uncover hidden secrets so deep they threaten the world itself."

What do you think of the first trailer for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous? Will you be watching the series when it arrives later this month? Let us know in the comments!

The first season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous arrives on Netflix on September 18th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.