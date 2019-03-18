‘Jurassic World’ Indominus Rex Destroys and Devours Your Action Figures

Mattel unveiled their Jurassic World lineup for 2019 at New York Toy Fair this past February, and the Destroy ‘N Devour Indominus Rex was definitely the star of the show. That’s not surprising given the fact that Indominus features buttons that articulate the mouth, activate sound effects, and allow it to bend over and consume 3 3/4-inch figures. There’s even an LED in the throat that lights up so you can watch the unfortunate plastic victim slide down Indominus’ throat. If that wasn’t enough, there’s another button that activates arm strikes and slashing sound effects.

In other worlds, the Destroy ‘N Devour Indominus Rex is the new king of Mattel’s Jurassic World dinosaur toy lineup, and you can bring this unholy abomination home starting on July 1st. Pre-orders are live right here on Amazon for $39.99. Keep in mind that it’s covered by their pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date.

The Jurassic World Primal Pal Blue figure Mattel unveiled at New York Toy Fair is also available to pre-order on Amazon for $24.99. As you will see from the official description below, the Blue figure leans more towards the cuteness side of the spectrum:

“Be a part of the Jurassic World action and adventure! Inspired by fan favorite, Velociraptor Blue, this Primal Pal dinosaur captures the heartwarming moments when Baby Blue and Owen bonded during her training session. Kids can watch Primal Pal Baby Blue come to life by squeezing down on back thigh area and watch her wiggle from side to side; turn her neck side to side, and open and close her mouth as well. For even more authenticity, Primal Pal Baby Blue also includes neck, shoulder, tail and feet articulation, sound effects and has realistic eyes. She’s adorable. Roar!”

You can shop the rest of Mattel’s Jurassic World toy lineup right here.

