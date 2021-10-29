Courteney Cox Pokes Fun at Her Scream 3 Bangs in Hilarious Halloween Post

✖

Yesterday was Halloween, which means we saw a ton of fun celebrity Halloween costumes. We also saw a lot of fun posts from actors who are known for horror movies, which includes Courteney Cox. The actor is about to play Gale Weathers once again in Scream 5. In fact, fans just got their first glimpse of Cox's return as the beloved reporter. The actor, who is also known for playing Monica Geller on Friends, is clearly back in the Scream spirit because she posted a hilarious photo yesterday in honor of Halloween. Gale's Scream 3 bangs are infamous! In fact, when Scream 5 was announced, the bangs were a hot topic on social media. Well, Cox clearly understands her hair's cultural impact...

"Not the bangs!!!!!!!! 😱😱😱 #scream #ghostface #halloween," Cox wrote. The image features Ghostface with some scissors as Cox rocks her Scream 3 hair. Many celebrities commented on the post: "NOOOOOOO," David Spade wrote. "🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼," Sarah Paulson replied. "OMG!!!!!!!!!!," Debra Messing added. "😂," Jaimie Alexander commented. "This is INCREDIBLE," Jack Quaid (who will be in Scream 5) wrote. You can view the image in the Instagram post below:

In addition to Cox, the new movie will also see the return of David Arquette as Dewey Riley and Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott. Scream 5 is being helmed by Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. In a recent interview, Campbell revealed that she decided to do Scream 5 after the directors reached out in a special way.

"They actually wrote me a letter and they said they basically are directors because of these films," she explained. "They are directors because of Wes Craven and they’re really so excited to be a part of these films and what an honor it is to do them, and that they really want to do justice to Wes and honor his legacy."

In addition to the three original cast members, Scream 5 will also feature Marley Shelton, who played Deputy Judy Hicks in 2011's Scream 4. In addition to Quaid,franchise newcomers include Jenna Ortega, Kale Gallner, Dylan Minnette, Mike Madison, Mason Gooding, Melissa Berrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

Scream 5 is currently set to arrive in theaters on January 14, 2022.