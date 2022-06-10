Jurassic World Dominion Character Posters Released

Jurassic World Dominion is only a few weeks away, and it will see the return of Jurassic World stars Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) and Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) as well as Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). Yesterday, the official Instagram account for Jurassic World shared characters posters of the five main stars and it has us hyped to see the new cast team up with the legacy cast.

"I came in with questions for the actors," director Colin Trevorrow recently told ComicBook.com. "And for me, I had a feeling of what I would want to see as a fan, but I wanted to know what Laura Dern, where she felt Ellie Sattler would be at this point in her life and what Sam Neil felt. And I respect these actors so much as the authorities of the characters they play more than I could ever be. And so, there was a lot of listening that went on and what you're seeing is a result of those conversations. And all of those scenes are moments that they believed in. They felt comfortable playing. And I think that's why it works, is because you can tell that's what they want their character to be doing."

Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer. In addition to the actors mentioned above, Jurassic World: Dominion features BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, DeWanda Wise as Kayla Watts, Mamoudou Athie as Ramsay Cole, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, and Dichen Lachman as Soyona Santos. Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the Jurassic World Dominion screenplay with Trevorrow. They worked from a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World Dominion is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10th. You can check out the new character posters below...