Jurassic World Director Colin Trevorrow Working on Atlantis Movie With Universal

Colin Trevorrow, director of Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Dominion, will next head to Atlantis with Universal Pictures. According to Deadline, who first reported the news, Atlantis is a thriller taking place on a lost continent in the Indian Ocean, somewhere between Africa, India, and Oceania, and will reveal a multicultural civilization with its own advanced technology. The new movie is scripted by Dante Harper (Alien: Covenant) and based on a story by Trevorrow and Matt Charman (Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies).

Trevorrow has been developing Atlantis since 2018, but kept the project quiet to allow his creative team time to build the world before going to script, according to Deadline. That effort is being led by Star Wars: Episode IX and Jurassic World: Dominion production designer Kevin Jenkins.

The filmmaker will first resume production on Dominion, third entry in the Jurassic World series, expected to re-start production in early July. Universal shut down filming after just four weeks in March due to the COVID-19 crisis.

"This feels like [the end]. It's got everybody," star Chris Pratt, who returns as dinosaur trainer Owen in Jurassic World: Dominion, said about the new movie earlier this year. "It's got pretty much everybody in it, maybe I just blew it but I don't care. I know that like all the cast from the original Jurassic Park is coming back and so it's going to feel very much like how [Avengers: Endgame] brought everything together at Marvel."

Pratt and Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by returning Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Trevorrow is handling the project as if it's "Jurassic Park VI."

"When I heard the pitch, I was blown away. I can't believe we're gonna make that movie," Pratt told MTV News. "I can't believe they found a way to deliver on the promise on the end of Fallen Kingdom. 'Wait, what? The island is blown up, the animals are out, we can't put them back in the box. What are we gonna do? How is, not only the dinosaurs, but this technology, moving forward, going to affect the planet?' And we jump forward and it's like, 'Oh, oh right. Oh, damn.' [Trevorrow's] been working his butt off on it and it's going to be pretty epic."

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to open June 11, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.