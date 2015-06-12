Jurassic World Dominion Director Teases Alternate Titles Considered for Sequel

✖

This weekend, the Jurassic World trilogy comes to a close with Jurassic World Dominion. This new movie finds the dinosaurs spread across the globe after escaping from captivity, making life on Earth a lot more difficult for human beings. Leading up to the film, there was a lot of speculation amongst fans about what it would end up being titled. The original Jurassic Park trilogy didn't follow any conventional title methods, though Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom indicated that subtitles would be standard practice for the JW saga.

We ended up with Dominion, but that was far from the only choice for director and trilogy architect Colin Trevorrow. During an interview with Collider, Trevorrow revealed that there were other title ideas, and that he'd initially wanted to make each film's title drastically different.

"[Jurassic World Dominion] was the first one that kind of stuck," Trevorrow said. "When I first came in, I wanted to change the title each time, which in retrospect was probably crazy because we live in a society. But I wanted to say it was like Jurassic World, Jurassic Earth, Jurassic Kingdom. I just kept changing it. And I think part of it's because I want to make original movies. I wanted to feel like they're each their standalone event. And perfectly happy with the way it turned out. And I know that I already changed the name of this franchise once. So I probably got to chill on that."

Trevorrow was initially supposed to direct the ninth film in the Star Wars Skywalker Saga, but was ultimately replaced by JJ Abrams. The filmmaker recently opened up about what that experience taught him in regards to Dominion.

"What I appreciate about having worked on Star Wars is that I really got a practice run at making a new version of something we loved when we were kids and bringing it to a satisfying conclusion," Trevorrow told Total Film. "So I felt like I got a master's degree in that, during that time. And I took so much of what I learned, and also so many of the people who I worked with -- Kevin Jenkins was our production designer on this. So many people who I met on that project came over and worked on Dominion, so I can't feel anything but good about it, because it allowed us to make the film we made now."

Jurassic World Dominion arrives in theaters on June 17th.