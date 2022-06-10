Jurassic World Dominion Gets a Release Date in China

✖

Universal's Jurassic World: Dominion will be released in China on June 10, the same day it arrives in U.S. theaters, the studio announced today. Per Deadline, Universal confirmed the China release date on its official Weibo account with a video from stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt. China had become a very important market for U.S. blockbusters in the 2010s, but with the dawn of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, it became harder to get foreign films into Chinese theaters. The government already has strict limitations on the kind of content, and the number of foreign films, that can screen in cinemas. That the nation had some of the most stringent Covid-19 restrictions in the world complicates things further, because there have been fewer screens available.

That means U.S.-imported movies had a short window to make money in China, before they had to clear out for the next American movie to come take their place. In the case of Jurassic World: Dominion, though, it's a franchise that has traditionally done extremely well in China, so it likely got priority as far as foreign releases go.

Dominion will star Jurassic World staples Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, while also bringing back former franchise figures Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill. Not only are fans excited to see these performers come back, but they themselves are seemingly just excited by their returns.

In a previous interview, director Colin Trevorrow explained why they waited so long to bring back the original trio.

"This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning," Trevorrow told reporters. "It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10th.