Morbius Returns to Theaters, Bombs Again at the Box Office

✖





Morbius came back to theaters this weekend, and the box office returns are not great so far. Sony made the call to fly Jared Leto's Marvel legend back into theaters. But, it looks like the movie only grossed $85,000 on Friday. That's a wild number and projections have it only pulling in $280,000 over the weekend according to Forbes. Memes have been exploding around Morbius for almost two weeks now. But, it's clear the jokes might not be leading to the massive stampede to theaters that Sony might have been banking on. Sometimes the posts online are just that, posts. However, it has to feel good that there will be some social media imprint from the film. The company continues to march ahead to their eventual Sinister Six v. Spider-Man showdown. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is still an absolute crowd pleaser and another one of those is on the way.

Some people involved with Morbius can manage to laugh along with the circumstances. Al Madrigal had some good perspective when asked about the Marvel film by ComicBookMovie.

"Whatever. It's part of it [Laughs]. I really don't care. I got to spend two and a half months in London living in Chelsea and riding a bike around. I went to Amsterdam on the weekends. I went to a Tulip festival," Madrigal explained. "I had the time of my life. Even though you didn't see my scenes with Michael Keaton and Jared Leto…I did weapons training. I went to the BFI almost every single day and hung out and had coffee and watched movies. It was the time of my life. I did a ton of stand-up at Top Secret and went to the Bill Murray theatre and was hanging out there a little bit. So, again, one of the best times of my entire career. The end product of what you're seeing…I can't control that."

Sony dropped a synopsis for Morbius as it finished out the weekend in theaters: "One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?"

Do you think there will be a Morbius 2? Let us know down in the comments!