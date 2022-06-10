Jurassic World: Dominion Star Teases Massive Scope of Sequel, Says It's a "Six-Hour Movie"

✖

The upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion isn't just the third film in the Jurassic World franchise, but the sixth installment since the series debuted in 1993 with Jurassic Park, with star Sam Neill noted that the epic experience was so sprawling that it felt like they were crafting a six-hour experience. Of course, we shouldn't expect the movie to actually be six hours, as most entries in the series have only barely crossed the two-hour mark. The actor's comments seemingly reflect more on the expansive nature of the film as opposed to a direct run time, though with this sequel set to feature characters from across the entire series, we wouldn't be surprised if it's the longest adventure yet. Jurassic World: Dominion is set to hit theaters on June 10, 2022.

“It’s going be a big film. [Director] Colin Trevorrow has that childlike sense of wonder, playfulness, and inventiveness that [Steven] Spielberg has. We really shot a six-hour movie. We were all very gung-ho,” Neill shared with Variety. "Hopefully, there’ll be thousands of massive cinemas ready for it because it’s a big film for big audiences.”

Neill's Dr. Alan Grant was the focus of both Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III, with Dominion set to be the performer's first return to the series since 2001. Luckily, Neill will likely feel better than ever playing the character, as he previously confirmed he didn't feel he fully embodied the character until that third film.

“For me, by the time I got to #3, probably a bit late in the day, I’d sort of worked out how to play that character, which I hadn’t really quite gotten around to in the first one," Neill recently admitted to Collider. "I was still trying to work out, how do you play that guy in the hat? Something that comes completely naturally to someone like Harrison Ford. Not naturally to me. And something that Chris Pratt, fantastic guy, has given a lot of thought to and really worked out how to do it. And you have to think how to do that. It’s a special skill. You’re not just playing a character. You need a whole skillset. You need a whole armory to play an action hero and I wish I had known what those skills were when we did the first one, but there we are!”

Stay tuned for details on Jurassic World: Dominion before it hits theaters on June 10, 2022.

