Jurassic World Photos Feature New Look At DeWanda Wise’s Character

Jurassic World: Dominion is finally being released this summer and it will see the return of Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) as well as original Jurassic Park stars, Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). The movie is also set to feature some franchise newcomers, including DeWanda Wise (The Harder They Fall, She’s Gotta Have It). Wise has shared some photos from the Dominion set in the past, and her latest Instagram post features a set photo with Neill as well as an image from their Apple TV show, Invasion.

“Alan Grant & Kayla Watts. John Bell & Eileen Grady. Sam & De 🤗 🦕👽 & everything in between with this tremendous human. {Slides 1 & 2: Sam Neill & DeWanda in costume for Jurassic World Dominion. Slide 2: Sam & De in a still from the Apple show “Invasion” },” Wise wrote on Instagram. You can check out the photo below:

Recently, Neill spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and teased a lot of excitement for the upcoming movie.

“Well, we had a blast. I was pleased to do it for a number of reasons. First of all, to be with my old friends Laura and Jeff, you know. We were – this was in the middle of the pandemic – we were locked up in a hotel together in somewhat idyllic rural England and everyone all got on really well. The new cast I liked very much; and the established Jurassic World cast, they’re just the nicest people. Bryce and Chris are absolute sweethearts. Because we were so beleaguered by COVID at this point, we felt we were on our own brave enterprise in a way, and that brought us closer together than ever. It was really an unforgettable time and I’m very grateful for it,” Neill shared.

He added, “I haven’t seen the finished film yet. I’m sure it’s a very ambitious, huge story, a lot of characters, a lot of dinosaurs. [Laughs] It’s going to be unquestionably big, so they’ve been holding it back until hopefully cinemas are fully open and all that. It’s something that needs to be seen on a very big screen.”

Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of director Colin Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer. In addition to the aforementioned stars, Jurassic World: Dominion also features BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Emmy-nominee Mamoudou Athie (Oh Jerome, No), and Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.). Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the Jurassic World Dominion screenplay with Trevorrow. They worked from a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10th.