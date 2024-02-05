New Jurassic World Lands Release Date, Reportedly Eyeing Deadpool 2 Director

Universal is going all-in on a new Jurassic World movie, and it appears the studio is close to hiring a major director to helm the film. This continuation of the franchise is going to be hitting the reset button to a degree, leaving behind the Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard-led cast of Colin Trevorrow's trilogy. This fresh start is bringing in original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp, and it now appears Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train director David Leitch could be behind the camera.

According to a new report from Deadline, Leitch is in talks to direct the new movie, which will likely head into production soon. Universal is aiming to release it in theaters on July 2, 2025.

The talks with Leitch have not been completed yet, so there's a chance things could change in the near future. However, with the momentum behind this production and the clear need to bring things together quickly, Universal will likely want to nail down Leitch as soon as possible. He recently directed The Fall Guy, a new action film starring Ryan Gosling, which hits theaters in May.

It's unclear what the new Jurassic World will be about, but neither of the previous trilogy casts are slated to be involved. In addition to Pratt and Howard sitting out, it appears the trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum will also be absent from the upcoming project. This makes it likely that the cast will consist of entirely new characters.

While the Jurassic World movies didn't ever match the critical success of Steven Spielberg's original 1993 hit, they were all incredible success stories at the box office. Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic World: Dominion all made over a billion dollars at the global box office. It should come as no surprise that Universal is working hard to get another installment into theaters as soon as possible.

The good news for fans, in addition to simply getting another big budget dinosaur movie, is that Universal appears to be attempting to bridge the gap between Jurassic Park and Jurassic World. The name of the recent movies is being kept around, but the hiring of Koepp is a big step back towards the original Jurassic Park movies, distancing this new direction from Colin Trevorrow's films.

What do you think about the choice to have Leitch take over the Jurassic World franchise? Let us know in the comments!