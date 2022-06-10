Jurassic World Dominion Star Confirms Character Is Bisexual

✖

Jurassic World: Dominion is finally hitting theatres next month and it's set to feature the return of many fan-favorite franchise characters as well as some newcomers. DeWanda Wise (The Harder They Fall, She's Gotta Have It) is making her Jurassic debut as Kayla Watts, a pilot who teams up with Clarie Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen Grady (Chris Pratt). ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Wise and asked about the importance of queer representation in big franchise movies, and she confirmed her character's sexuality.

"It's important, and it's also important to me that we continue to expand the conversation beyond looking for the kiss," Wise explained. "If you're queer, you're queer ... I said what I said. All the time. You don't turn it off. It doesn't matter if your partner's in the cockpit with you. It just is a statement of being." She added, "So that was one of the things just in her DNA, in her dino DNA, ensuring that she is who she is. Kayla is bi, and that's just, it is what it is."

ComicBook.com also spoke with director Colin Trevorrow about the possibility of more Jurassic films, and he said he would like to see what another young filmmaker does with it down the line.

"People were just conditioned to believe that nothing ever ends anymore," Trevorrow explained. "What I get excited about is knowing what some young filmmaker envisions, like what new ideas. I, at one point, had a very clear vision for where we could take this and what this could be. And I laid that out to Steven Spielberg and he gave me this opportunity and I would love to be able to give that opportunity to some little kid who's playing with dinosaur toys in a sandbox right now. And he or she has a vision and I want to hear it."

Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer. In addition to Wise, Jurassic World: Dominion also stars Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler, Sam Neill as Alan Grant, Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm, and BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu as well as franchise newcomers Mamoudou Athie and Dichen Lachman. Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the Jurassic World Dominion screenplay with Trevorrow. They worked from a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World Dominion is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10th.