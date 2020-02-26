Jurassic World: Dominion Stars Commemorate the Start of Filming

Yesterday was an exciting day for Jurassic World fans as director Colin Trevorrow announced that production for the latest film has begun and revealed the new title: Jurassic World: Dominion. Trevorrow is returning to direct after helming Jurassic World and taking a break for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which was directed by J.A. Bayona. The most exciting news about the upcoming movie so far is its star-studded cast. “Everyone” is expected to return, including original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). The movie is also set to star current franchise leads, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing and Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, and will see the return of Jake Johnson and Omar Sy, who appeared in Jurassic World but not Fallen Kingdom. The film is also set to feature franchise newcomers DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, and more. Since Trevorrow’s post, many of the upcoming film’s actors have taken to social media to re-share the news with their own spin.

Dern, Pratt, Howard, and Neill all posted about the start of production.

Trevorrow recently broke down how and why they finally decided to get the original gang back together, and why it didn’t happen sooner.

“We’d have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down – again,” Trevorrow said regarding their absence in the first film. “The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. Emily Carmichael and I call it Jurassic Park VI because it is.”

“You start asking the most basic questions: who are these people now?” Trevorrow said. “What do they make of the new world they’re living in, and how do they feel about being part of its history? Ultimately it will be in collaboration with the actors. They know and love these characters. We’ll do it together.”

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 11th, 2021.