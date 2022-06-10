Jurassic World: Dominion's Chris Pratt Reveals Raffle Winner From 2020 Gets Eaten by Dinosaur in New Trailer

✖

Jurassic World: Dominion is finally hitting theatres next month, and fans of the franchise are eager to see what's next four years after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Not only will the new movie see the return of Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), but the original Jurassic Park trio – Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm – will also be featured in the film. In addition to the big stars, you can also spot contest-winner Terry Thompson getting eaten by a dinosaur onscreen. Back in 2020, Pratt announced the #ALLINCHALLENGE, which would support Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry. One lucky donator would get the chance to be eaten by a dinosaur in Dominion. A couple of months later, Pratt revealed the winner. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Pratt told Jimmy Fallon that Thompson is actually seen in the trailer.

"I know you are all wondering, 'WOW, how does one get cast to be eaten by a dinosaur?!' This. This is how. Go see Terry and the rest of the incredible cast in #JurassicWorldDominion on June 10th! Thanks for having me on, Jimmy!" Pratt wrote on Twitter. You can check out the video below:

"Dominion is set all over the world, through many different environments: wilderness, urban, desert, snow. It's exciting to see these creatures navigate environments that they weren't built to survive in. They grew up in a theme park and now they're here," director Colin Trevorrow previously shared. "He's not too far from where the dinosaurs got out in the last film," he added of Pratt. "The Parasaurs are in danger of being poached. There's a lot of shady types out there who want to get their hands on dinosaurs, so he's working to protect them."

In addition to Pratt, Howard, and the original trio, Jurassic World: Dominion is set to include BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Emmy-nominee Mamoudou Athie (Oh Jerome, No), DeWanda Wise (The Harder They Fall), and Dichen Lachman (Agents of SHIELD).

Jurassic World: Dominion is also set to feature a new dinosaur called the Giga. In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Trevorrow compared the new creature to one of comics' most famous characters. "I wanted something that felt like the Joker," Trevorrow teased. "It just wants to watch the world burn."

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10th.