Jurassic World: Dominion Star Chris Pratt Reveals Fan to Be Eaten by a Dinosaur

✖

In April, Jurassic World: Dominion star Chris Pratt announced that one fan would get to be eaten by a dinosaur as part of the All In Challenge. On Tuesday, Pratt made good on that offer. He let a fan named Terry know that he’ll be joining the cast of Jurassic World: Dominion in London, where the creative team there will come up with a fun way for him to be eaten alive by a computer-animated dinosaur. You can watch Pratt’s video conversation with the fan, shared on Twitter, embedded below. The third Jurassic World movie began filming again recently after pausing production due to the coronavirus pandemic. A Universal production executive stated that the studio has gone "above and beyond" to ensure the safety of the cast and crew.

“Anyone with symptoms will be isolated immediately before being sent home,” the executive said. “We want to make sure that we are going above and beyond the national protocols to create a safe environment. Cost isn’t our main concern now: it’s safety. We will take direction from our medical team, but we’re confident that with the staggered scheduling and zones of talent and crew, along with a system of contact tracing, we can move forward with limited delay in production.”

In his original post about the All-In Challenge, Pratt tweeted, “Click the link to see my response to @justinbieber‘s #ALLINCHALLENGE hint hint.... you could win the greatest prize anyone could possibly imagine having to do with being eaten by dinosaurs. Win a Chance to Be Eaten by a Dinosaur in 'Jurassic World: Dominion,” @JurassicOutpost added. According to Fanatics.com, all you need to do is donate on the site to support Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry. You can check out the tweets below.”

It's been an honor to be part of the #AllInChallenge which has raised over $59 MILLION to help feed the hungry during this global crisis! Congrats Terry!! The world can't wait to see you get eaten by a dinosaur! pic.twitter.com/VlATFcpcC7 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) June 30, 2020

The contest site reveals the details of its plans to donate to charity. ”’Welcome to Jurassic World,’ where you will experience the opportunity to be ‘eaten by a dinosaur,’ the site read. “Yeah, that's right. Eaten by a dinosaur. Chris Pratt, also known as 'Owen Grady' is excited to offer the opportunity to join him and the cast on set of the next Jurassic World movie shoot. See how 'life finds a way' by going #ALLin and win a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at the production of the film. Feel like you are part of the Jurassic World franchise when you win this dino-mite fan experience! 100% of the money raised through this Game/Auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry.”

Jurassic World: Dominion opens in theaters on July 11, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.