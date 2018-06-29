PETA Praises ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’

Multiple humane societies monitor the involvement of animals on the set of films, yet in the case of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, CGI brings the extinct creatures to life. While the film is a work of fiction, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) offered praise for the film and certain characters’ outlooks on the beasts.

The film kicks off with the reveal that the site of the former Jurassic World park is facing an imminent disaster in the form of a volcano. The debate emerges about whether these animals should be rescued or left in harm’s way, given that they were created by humans and shouldn’t be there in the first place.

“PETA sends in rescue teams when a hurricane or another natural disasters happen and animals are suffering as a result of that natural disaster,” PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange shared with SYFY WIRE. “So, I guess that would be kind of a comparison. And then, you do whatever you can to allow these animals to continue living and continue eating and not suffer. For us, suffering is the big issue.”

The motivating factor in each Jurassic Park film is that humans resurrected these animals, regularly resulting in chaos and carnage. While zoos and wildlife parks see fewer fatal incidents each year, the organization champions the themes of the series and the sense of entitlement humans demonstrate on other species.

“Really all of these Jurassic Park movies have really encouraged people to think about the bigger picture and the role we play in the devastation of the environment and the animals who live in it. We’re just so grateful of the filmmakers for that,” Lange admitted. “And in addition to that, we’re extremely grateful that they made a movie about — well, it’s about dinosaurs, obviously they’d never use a real dinosaur — but they’ve made a movie about animal lives, about animal protection, [and] our bad tendencies as the human race without exploiting one animal to make the point. [These movies] only use animatronics and CGI. And that’s just lovely. So not only did they get across a very important message that we really hope is sinking in with people, but they did it without harming the hair on one animal’s back. And that’s tremendous.”

Much like each installment in the series eventually turns to disaster, Lange pointed out that PETA believes there is only ever a negative outcome when people place animals in captivity.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is in theaters now.

