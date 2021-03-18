Justice League Cameo Reportedly Revealed For Snyder Cut

✖

Fans learned quite a bit about Zack Snyder's Justice League in the recent interview with Zack and Deborah Snyder in Variety, including the surprising fact that Snyder reshot the ending with a hero cameo. The cameo was described as one that would "blow hard-core fans' minds", and it didn't take long for the gears to start moving to figure out the identity of the cameo. People instantly thought Green Lantern, especially since they were rumored to be part of the original film, but a source close to the project has told io9 who it is, and that is not the case it seems. According to the source, it is Martian Manhunter, which might be most surprising because we already knew he was in the movie.

Actor Harry Lennix recently revealed that he would be reprising his role in the upcoming Snydercut version of Justice League, a role that was supposed to turn into Martian Manhunter. Now he'll finally be able to make that dream happen, and it would seem the filming he's done is for the ending sequence.

Granted, he could pop up elsewhere in the movie, but it seems his full reveal as Martian Manhunter will be saved for the end, which is pretty damn cool actually, though it will be disappointing to some since it's not another hero or character fans hadn't learned of yet. His appearance was also spoiled in a new DC Comics cover, so again, just takes a little wind out of the sails.

That said, it will still be cool to see him as the character in live-action, and fans will likely feel the same way.

You can find the official description for Zack Snyder's Justice League below.

"In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

Zack Snyder's Justice League streams on HBO Max March 18th.

