Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two Home Video Details Released

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has revealed the release dates and home video information for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two. Based on one of the most famous and best-selling superhero crossovers of all time, the movie is the second installment in a three-part animated film trilogy that aims to adapt the epic story by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez. A trailer dropped yesterday. In the story, a malevolent, godlike being called The Anti-Monitor is trying to destroy the multiverse using waves of antimatter. The heroes of all DC's disparate worlds are forced to work together with The Monitor, the Anti-Monitor's opposite half, to save all of existence.

The first movie, which was released back in January, centered primarily on The Flash, who was one of the big superhero deaths that shook the DC Universe in the original comics series. The story's other big death, Supergirl, will seemingly be the central focus of the second installment.

"It was obvious because of what was central to what was important in the original Crisis comics, which characters were the obvious ones that we had to build around," executive producer Butch Lukic told ComicBook.com. "So it's obviously Flash, it's obviously Supergirl, and a couple of others. It was more structured toward, because we're limited as far as how much storytelling time we had, that we have to hit those marks."

In the first part of the trilogy, it was revealed that Supergirl had been hiding in plain sight the whole time, acting as Harbinger and doing The Monitor's bidding. Similarly, John Constantine had been recruited by the Anti-Monitor to act as Pariah, a being doomed to be moved from universe to universe to watch them die.

The Crisis on Infinite Earths trilogy marks "the beginning of the end to the Tomorrowverse story arc," according to Warners. that arc, which started with Superman: Man of Tomorrow, is the relatively short-lived animated continuity that was spawned following the cataclysmic ending of Justice League Dark: Apokolips War.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two will be available to purchase on digital and on 4K UHD in limited edition steelbook packaging and Blu-ray on April 23. Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One is available now on Digital, 4K UHD and Blu-ray. The final part of the trilogy will be available later in 2024.

Here's how Warner Bros. describes the movie and its home video features:

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two features returning popular voice cast members: Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys, The Winchesters) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Emmy winner Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Glee) as Superman & Earth-2 Superman, Meg Donnelly (Legion of Super-Heroes, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,) as Supergirl & Harbinger, and Stana Katic (Castle, Absentia) as Wonder Woman & Superwoman.

Aside from the returning voice cast, the star-studded ensemble voice cast includes Jonathan Adams as Monitor, Gideon Adlon as Batgirl, Geoffrey Arend as Psycho Pirate/Charles Halstead & Hawkman, Troy Baker as Joker, Zach Callison as Robin, Darin De Paul as Solovar, Ato Essandoh as Mr. Terrific & Anti-Monitor, Keith Ferguson as Dr. Fate & Atomic Knight, Will Friedle as Batman Beyond & Kamandi, Jennifer Hale as Alura & Hippolyta, Aldis Hodge as John Stewart, Jamie Gray Hyder as Hawkgirl, Erika Ishii as Doctor Light/Dr. Hoshi & Huntress, David Kaye as The Question & Satellite, Matt Lanter as Blue Beetle, Liam McIntyre as Aquaman, Lou Diamond Phillips as Spectre, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Keesha Sharp as Vixen, Harry Shum Jr. as Brainiac 5, and Jimmi Simpson as Green Arrow.

Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two is produced by Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau and executive produced by Butch Lukic, Sam Register, and Michael Uslan. The film is directed by Jeff Wamester from a script by Jim Krieg. Casting and voice direction is by Wes Gleason. The film is based on characters from DC and the graphic novel "Crisis on Infinite Earths" by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez

Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two will be available on April 3 9 to purchase digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu and more. On April 30 23 the film will be available to purchase on 4K Ultra HD in limited edition steelbook packaging and Blu-Ray Discs online and in-store at major retailers.

SYNOPSIS:

An endless army of SHADOW DEMONS bent on the destruction of all reality swarms over our world and all parallel Earths! The only thing opposing them is the mightiest team of metahumans ever assembled. But not even the combined power of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and all their fellow superheroes can slow down the onslaught of this invincible horde. What mysterious force is driving them? And how do the long-buried secrets of the Monitor and Supergirl threaten to crush our last defense?

SPECIAL FEATURES INCLUDE:

Physical and Digital

Voices in Crisis

The Bat-Family of the Multiverse

Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three Sneak Peek

PRICING AND FILM INFORMATION

PRODUCT SRP

Digital purchase $19.99

4K Ultra HD Steelbook + Digital Version* $47.99 USA

4K Ultra HD Steelbook $54.99 Canada

Blu-ray + Digital Version* $29.98 USA

Blu-ray $39.99 Canada

4K/Blu-ray Languages: English, Latin Spanish, Parisian French

Blu-ray Subtitles: English, Spanish, Dutch, French

Running Time: 95 min

Rated PG-13 for violence, some disturbing images and thematic elements.

*Digital version not available in Canada