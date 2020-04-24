Justice League Dark: Apokolips War Clip Pits Constantine and Batman Against A New Threat (Exclusive)

:heavy_multiplication_x:

Less than a year after Avengers: Endgame brought a decade of Marvel movies to a close and "Crisis on Infinite Earths" was the culmination of 8 years of DC stories on The CW, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War is set to be a landmark in the DC Universe animated films that have shared an ongoing continuity since Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox in 2013. Like both of those other examples, this is the end of a chapter -- even while the franchise will continue on with aggressive plans for the foreseeable future. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at a clip from the film, which is set to hit digital platforms on May 5 before being released on DVD and Blu-ray May 19.

In the clip, which you can see above, a ship carrying Zatanna, Batman, Cyborg, John Constantine, and Lex Luthor is ready to stage an attack on Apokolips. But when they're swarmed by Darkseid's forces, things go pretty badly.

Rather than standard Parademons, the creatures that descend on the ship bear a more-than-passing resemblance to the demonic Teen Titans villain Trigon. That...can't be good.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment)

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War was announced last summer at Comic Con International in San Diego, but no official details were revealed beyond the title until February of this year. In the film, the world’s greatest Super Heroes square off once-and-for-all against the despotic Darkseid – with the fate of all humanity hanging in the balance.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War arrives later this spring, and features the largest Super Hero cast in the history of DC Universe Movies with dozens of actors/characters spotlighted in a grand ensemble of talent reprising their roles from this six-year story continuum. So -- yeah, in a lot of ways, this feels like the DC Universe Movies equivalent of what The CW just did with "Crisis on Infinite Earths."

Matt Ryan (DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Constantine), Jerry O’Connell (The Death of Superman, Satanic Panic, Stand by Me) and Taissa Farmiga (The Nun, The Mule, American Horror Story) anchor the cast as Constantine, Superman and Raven, respectively – the triumvirate determined to assemble the forces necessary to lead humanity’s final attack. Alongside that trio are the long-running core of Justice League voices -- Jason O’Mara (The Man in the High Castle, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Batman, Rosario Dawson (Briarpatch, Josie and the Pussycats, Sin City) as Wonder Woman, Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T., Criminal Minds) as Cyborg and Christopher Gorham (Covert Affairs, Insatiable, Ugly Betty) as The Flash – as well as JL-adjacents Rebecca Romijn (X-Men, The Librarians) and Rainn Wilson (The Office, The Meg) as the voices of Lois Lane and Lex Luthor, respectively.

Tony Todd (Candyman, The Flash) is voice of the film’s the key villain, Darkseid. The cast also boasts appearances by Camilla Luddington (Grey’s Anatomy) as Zatanna, Ray Chase (Justice League Dark, Final Fantasy XV video game) as Jason Blood/Etrigan, Roger R. Cross (24, The Strain, Arrow) as John Stewart & Swamp Thing, Liam McIntyre (Spartacus: War of the Damned, The Flash) as Captain Boomerang, Hynden Walch (Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans) as Harley Quinn, Stuart Allan (Batman vs. Robin, Batman: Bad Blood) as Robin/Damian, Sachie Alessio (Batman: Hush) as Lady Shiva, and John DiMaggio (Futurama, Batman: Under the Red Hood) as King Shark.

Are you excited for Justice League Dark: Apokolips War? Sound off in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @russburlingame to talk about all things DC!

