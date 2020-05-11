DC Reveals Constantine Slept With King Shark In Justice League Dark: Apokolips War

✖

The final installment of DC's shared animated movie universe, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, reveals that John Constantine had an intimate relationship with King Shark. (SPOILERS for the film follow.). Constantine and King Shark's history comes out during a scene in which Constantine, Superman, and Raven visit a club where some of DC's supervillains, including members of the Suicide Squad, hang out. Constantine gets awkward when he notices King Shark is there and says he didn't expect to see his "ex." Rave thinks Constantine is talking about Harley Quinn up until King Shark gives Constantine a smile and a wink.

It's unclear where Constantine's relationship with King Shark fits into his personal timeline in this version of the DC Universe. Through his appearances in these movies, he's been fixated on Zatanna, but Matt Ryan has explored the character's sexuality in live-action portrayals on DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

In Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, "The World’s Greatest Super Heroes square off once-and-for-all against the despotic Darkseid—with the fate of all humanity hanging in the balance—in Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, the next entry in the popular series of DC Universe Movies.

"Culminating a six-year animated journey that began with the release of Justice League: War in 2014 and featuring the largest voice cast in the history of DC Universe Movies, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War finds Earth decimated after intergalactic tyrant Darkseid devastates the Justice League in a poorly executed war by the DC Super Heroes. Now the remaining bastions of good—the Justice League, Teen Titans, Suicide Squad and assorted others—must regroup, strategize and take the war to Darkseid in order to save the planet and its surviving inhabitants. This is truly the war to end all wars, and only the victor will live to enjoy the spoils."

The film features Matt Ryan reprising his role as Constantine and John DiMaggio as King Shark. The film's voice cast also includes Jerry O'Connell, Taissa Farmiga, Stuart Allan, Tony Todd, Jason O'Mara, Rosario Dawson, Shemar Moore, Christopher Gorham, Rebecca Romijn, and Rainn Wilson.

This will bet he end fo the road for most of those actors as their respective character, but O'Connell says he'd return as Superman or even a close relative in a heartbeat. "I would do it in a second," O'Connell said. "I might be a little long in the tooth to be playing Superman these days. I was a much younger man when I started playing him. Now I'm only going to play Jor-El. I'm going to play his dad. I'm going to play Clark's dad, Jonathan."

What do you think of John Constantine's relationship with King Shark? Let us know in the comments section. Justice League Dark: Apokolips War is available now on Digital HD.

