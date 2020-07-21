Justice League: Ray Fisher Reveals His One Request For Snyder Cut

✖

Justice League star Ray Fisher has a simple request for Zack Snyder's Justice League when it hits HBO Max next year — he wants his barber credited in some capacity for his work on the film. Pointing out a Variety piece exploring the lack of diversity on makeup and hairstyling crews in Hollywood, the DCEU star says his one request for the Snyder Cut is that his barber is adequately credited on the production.

"Despite my asking on multiple occasions, my barber (Wayne Nembhard) was not credited in any capacity for his work on the theatrical version of Justice League," Fisher tweeted. "Wayne worked with us for the ENTIRE principle photography process (8 months) and the majority of the reshoots."

On Joss Whedon's version that was released in theaters, Nembhard's name was missing entirely from the credits, despite other hair and makeup teams being listed.

The actor added, "Wayne took whatever time was asked of him away from his successful business—a unisex barber salon called Extreme Cutz in St. Albans, UK—to work with us. Too [sic] my knowledge, he was the only Black man to ever grace the hair and makeup trailer. It broke my heart (as I know it did Wayne's) to watch the credits roll and not see his name appear in any way. When Zack told me about the Snydercut being release, I only had one request: that Wayne be given credit for his work."

With Fisher being such an ardent supporter of Snyder and his take on Justice League, the two have already had a chat about the discrepancy. As Fisher puts it, Snyder has already confirmed Nembhard's name will appear in the credits. "Zack was shocked that Wayne wasn't credited in the theatrical version and assured me that Wayne would absolutely be given credit in Zack Snyder's Justice League," Fisher concluded. "It's not just about a movie. These things go deeper than artistic aesthetic."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to hit HBO Max sometime in 2021.

