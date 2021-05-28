New Justice League Deathstroke Photo Released By Joe Manganiello

Actor Joe Manganiello has released a new photo of his Slade Wilson/Deathstroke, from Zack Snyder's Justice League. Manganiello posted the black and white photo on his Twitter account, with the caption "Heroes & Villains can put their differences aside for an important cause... #UsUnited #AFSP." He credited the photo to Zack Snyder - and what a photo it is. The picture (see below) was also revealed as promotion for a charitable event, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and its Autumn Snyder Tribute Fund. Check it out!

We already sort of knew that Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke would be sporting a different look when he returned in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Last month the actor was seen with rocking his shaved head while making media appearances - the same time that Snyder was reportedly filming additional scenes for Justice League with original cast members like Henry Cavill, and even Jared Leto's Joker.

Joe Manganiello was originally supposed to appear as Deathstroke in Snyder's Justice League post-credit scene, which would've set up events of Ben Affleck's Batman movie. Joss Whedon's Justice League included a different version of the scene, still featuring Manganiello and Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor; however, fans who were excited about Snyder's original version had ever reason to be equally excited for Deathstroke. After some test footage of Manganiello in costume "leaked" online, the buzz for his take on Deathstroke was high. The actor even had a spinoff film with The Raid director Gareth Evans lined up at one point, but that collapsed alongside Snyder's Justice League plans and Affleck's Batman movie exit.

Like with everything else in Zack Snyder's Justice League, who knows what might happen when fans finally get a taste of this Deathstroke. Solo film resurrected?

Here is information on the Autumn Snyder Tribute Fund, as per Zack Snyder and his family:

"'Autumn was like the moon. Bold, mysterious, and beautiful. So unaware of the power and impact she had. But, surrounded with darkness. She was a warrior, who fought, who loved, and who lived with passion. Now, she is in the night sky, where she will continue to shine.' - Olivia Snyder

We’ve created this official tribute site, as many continue to be inspired by Autumn, offering their support to the important work of this foundation. Today, more than ever, recognizing and destigmatizing conversations surrounding mental health, suicide awareness and prevention is crucial. We are honored by the amazing way Autumn’s legacy has inspired so many to dedicate their efforts and resources to helping others when they need it most.

With deepest thanks and gratitude,

The Snyder Family"

Zack Snyder's Justice League will stream as a miniseries event on HBO Max in 2021.