Kevin Smith Says He-Man Characters Look Like Classics, No One's Been Redesigned

Announced to be in the works last year, the new Masters of the Universe anime is gearing up for a release on Netflix sometime next year. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian during the latest edition of Talking Shop, Masters of the Universe: Revelation showrunner Kevin Smith opened up about how the new sequel anime series is shaping up. Alongside confirmation that development on the new anime series is still underway despite the novel coronavirus, Smith assured fans that the new edition of the characters will be just as fans of the original animated series remember.

Once again confirming that Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be picking up right where the original series leaves off, Smith noted how the new designs for the characters have only been updated to fit with Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania, Seis Manos) anime umbrella,"Powerhouse Animation absolutely killed it...This art work is amazing. The design work that Powerhouse has done...absolutely spellbinding."

But while the series will feature new designs, Smith confirmed that there aren't any major redesigns to the characters and they'll closely resemble their classic look, "It's in the style of an anime...what Netflix calls an anime original...but looks exactly like our classic characters. Nobody's been redesigned to where you're 'Oh that's the 2020 version.' They all look like they're supposed to. And the story functions as essentially the next episode when [the 1980s original animated series] stopped."

Smith also teased that these classic designs and vibes were necessary to begin with, but changes for the rest of the universe will be coming down the line, "We begin where they ended, the same tone like that, and then our tone shifts as something cataclysmic happens. That's where our modern story kicks in. Even then, it's not like 'Everything you know about He-Man is wrong. We're gonna upend the universe." Everything you knew about He-Man you need to know in order to watch the show because we play thick and fast with mythology."

