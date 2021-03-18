Zack Snyder's Justice League Official Release Time Revealed

✖

After years of campaigning, fans can't wait to see Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max. Now we know precisely when the Snyder cut will debut. Before releases the trailer for the four-hour film, HBO Max announced that Zack Snyder's Justice League would debut on the streaming service on March 18th. Well, that isn't technically true, at least not if you live on the west coast of the United States. According to Dan Barrett, Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut at 2 a.m. ET on HBO Max and will debut concurrently in other regions on partner platforms at the same time. That means that the film will be available to stream on March 17th at 11 p.m. PT.

That moment will be a victory for the "Release the Snyder Cut" crowd. They've campaigned since the studio cut of Justice League hit theaters to Snyder's version of the film in its full glory. Even Snyder admitted he didn't think it would ever happen.

It's official - Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on @Binge / @Foxtel in Australia. 18 march 2021 at 6pm - timed with the US release on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/LN0axnXu0U — Dan Barrett (@TheDanBarrett) February 19, 2021

"It was an interesting experience," Snyder says. "I got to say I never really thought it would happen. I'd been living with the prospect that it would never happen and fine with it. I'll be honest. I'd made peace with the fact that this was the world I was going to be in. It was going to be a situation where this was a movie that I never really finished. I have my cut of it here at the house, and if you want to see when you're over, you can check it out, but that's pretty much it. But when we got to the point where, through a lot of hurdles and back and forth, that we'd come to the place where yes, the movie, you're allowed to finish it and to do it the right way, that was a pretty cathartic and beautiful moment that I shared with my family; it was really an impossible dream come true."

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on March 18th on HBO Max.