Zack Snyder's Justice League Fanart Imagines Jared Leto's Knightmare Joker

✖

After years of speculation, Zack Snyder's Justice League is finally on the cusp of being a reality, with the original cut set to be released as a limited series on HBO Max sometime next year. Detail surrounding the four-hour event are gradually being revealed, including what other characters are set to make an appearance. One of the most interesting of those is Jared Leto's Joker, with many speculating that he could factor into the film's "Knightmare" sequences, showing a dystopian future ruled by Darkseid. While we'll have to wait and see if that ends up being the case, a new post from fan artist Datriniti imagines exactly what it could entail. The costume, which you can check out below, incorporates some of the Joker's most iconic wardrobe pieces, while also mirroring the more tactical Knightmare look worn by Ben Affleck's Batman in the sequence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by datrinti (@datrintiart)

Leto's appearance in the Snyder Cut was confirmed earlier this fall, to the surprise of fans. According to Snyder himself, the plan wasn't always to include the Joker in the film, but that it would work in a round-about way.

"No. No, he wasn’t," Snyder previously said of Joker's Justice League plans. "There was a few things that I had thought about doing that I had thought about grabbing in post. There was a number of things I had drawn – a couple of them, I wasn’t able to do, but it’s fine. I’m completely satisfied. But this was one of the things that in the years since I’ve kind of boiled on and kind of said, like, this would be a cool thing to do. I’ll be honest, I never thought the opportunity would come, and thanks to the fans, of course, and this whole journey, it’s happened, which is insane."

In a separate interview, Snyder also revealed that the Joker would have an entirely new costume in the film, one that showcases his "road-weary" attitude.

"It is true," Snyder said of Joker having a new costume in the film. "I wanted to, of course, honor what had been created with him because I thought it was really cool; but also in this, I'm not going to tell you what happens in the little scene, but some water has gone under the proverbial bridge between when last we saw Joker and this appearance. So he's made some...he's a road-weary Joker, I guess that's a way of saying it."

"I will say it was fun having a segment of the band together for this little vignette if you will," Snyder continued. "Working with Jared was really amazing, his attention to detail, he really cares a lot about it being awesome. It was fun and everyone did an amazing (job). Even trying to shoot in COVID is a bit of a deal but everyone brought like huge A game and really wanted it to be cool, and I couldn't be happier with what those guys did."

What do you think of this take on "Knightmare Joker" in Zack Snyder's Justice League? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to debut in 2021 on HBO Max.