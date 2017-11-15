Zack Snyder's Justice League Trailer Being Taken Down Over Rights Issues

Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer gave DC movie fans the thrill of finally seeing the prophesied "Snyder Cut" of Justice League being released. However, confidence in the Snyder Cut finally happening has been shaken recently, as DC fans started to notice that trailers for Zack Snyder's Justice League have been pulled down by Warner Bros. on various platforms, including YouTube. Within hours of fans noticing the Justice League Snyder Cut footage being pulled down, DC fans were already deep into conspiracy theories that the entire project has fallen apart. Well, Warner Bros. is addressing the issue, and letting fans know it's all a simple rights issue.

ComicBook.com has learned that the music used in Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer that was released in August contained music whose copyright Warner Bros. allegedly infringed upon. The Zack Snyder Justice League trailers containing said music have been pulled down until the issue can be addressed; the studio has suggested that the trailers could be re-posted, once the matter is resolved.

While details haven't been released yet, it's hard not to speculate that the musical track in question is "Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen, of his 1984 album Various Positions. Zack Snyder fans know all too well how the filmmaker used that track for the infamous sex scene between Nite Owl II and Silk Spectre II in Snyder's adaptation of Watchmen. It begs the question of what would've happened behind the scenes for Cohen's "Hallelujah" to get cleared for Watchmen but not the Justice League trailers.

As of now, Zack Snyder's Justice League is still on pace to be released in the first half of 2021. The format will be a four-part miniseries instead of a movie, though we still don't know just how long each segment will be. At first, it was stated that Snyder would simply be finishing up his version of the movie (which was abandoned early in post-production); however, last month we learned that original Justice League cast members were returning for reshoots (including Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and Ray Fisher) were returning for reshoots; additionally, we've learned that Jared Leto's Joker, Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke and Amber Heard's Mera would also be returning. The reported for Snyder's Justice League has reportedly swelled from the $30 million to $70 million range.

In terms of what comes after Snyder's Justice League: industry analysts are speculating Warner Bros. could be looking to court Snyder back into the DC fold.