Joe Manganiello Will Return as Deathstroke in Zack Snyder's Justice League

DC fans everywhere were excited to catch a glimpse of actor Joe Manganiello suited up as the villainous Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke, in the post-credits scene of 2017's Justice League. In what seemed like a perfect combination of actor and character, this Deathstroke was going to appear in subsequent DC movies, but plans changed with the troubles of Justice League and Ben Affleck's decision to step down as Batman. Fortunately, it now looks like we'll get to see Manganiello's Deathstroke at least one more time, as he's returning for the long-rumored Snyder Cut.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is currently in production, shooting some additional footage to help complete the filmmaker's original vision for the film, which has now become a four-hour series. According to The Wrap, Manganiello is set to reprise his role as Deathstroke, meaning that we'll see more of him in this new edition of the film.

It was already clear during the first production of Justice League that Manganiello had shot a longer scene as Deathstroke, as he was supposed to take on a bigger role in the sequel, as well as Affleck's solo Batman film. However, when Joss Whedon took over for Snyder during reshoots, Manganiello's role was largely cut. He still appeared in the post-credits scene of the final film, meeting up with Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor and setting up the Legion of Doom.

While Zack Snyder's Justice League could simply be adding the original footage featuring Manganiello, many folks are thinking that he will be shooting new scenes for the project. Earlier this week, Manganiello took part in a League of Legends invitational tournament on Twitch, and he was sporting Deathstroke-like white hair. Given that Snyder is actively shooting scenes for the movie, many believed that the timing of this hairstyle wasn't a coincidence. It looks like they might have been right.

For now, there is no specific release date for Zack Snyder's Justice League, but it will be released on the HBO Max streaming service at some point in 2021. In addition to more Deathstroke, Jared Leto's Joker will be returning to film new scenes that were never included in the original version of the film.

Are you looking forward to seeing Joe Manganiello return as Slade Wilson for Zack Snyder's Justice League? Let us know in the comments!