Zack Snyder's Justice League star Ray Fisher gave an emotional "thank you" to fans who successfully rallied Warner Bros. to release the Snyder Cut, saying it has "meant the world" seeing continued support for the Snyder family after the loss of 20-year-old Autumn Snyder. The Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice filmmaker and wife Deborah Snyder, a producer on the DC Comics-inspired blockbusters, withdrew from post-production on Justice League to be with family after their daughter died by suicide in March 2017. In the years since, supporters of the "Release the Snyder Cut" movement took part in fundraising for mental health charities, including one effort that raised nearly $15,000 for The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

"Shout out to all you guys, shout out to the support, especially, especially, especially the support that you've given the Snyders for Autumn, and for their family," a visibly emotional Fisher said during a live stream on Twitch. "I know they appreciate it beyond, beyond, beyond all measure. It means a lot.

After stepping away to collect himself, Fisher added, "It means the world, I know, to the Snyders. It has meant the world to me. Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you."

Fisher plays Victor Stone, a star athlete turned more machine than man, in Batman v Superman and Justice League. Before the superhero team-up movie was completed by Joss Whedon and released into theaters in 2017, Snyder said Cyborg's story is "in a lot of ways the heart of the movie."

In November, Fisher and his co-stars — Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and Ezra Miller — came together to tweet their support of the movement on the two-year anniversary of Justice League.

In a "booyah" moment, after confirming the release of the fabled Snyder Cut during a Man of Steel live watch party, Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter Fisher was the first cast member to learn of the fully-realized version of Justice League releasing on the HBO Max streaming service in 2021.

Reacting to the Zack Snyder's Justice League announcement on social media earlier this week, Fisher said he's "never going to forget this moment. I don't think I ever will."

Snyder's completed vision for Justice League will be "an entirely new thing and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie," the director told THR. "You probably saw one-fourth of what I did."

Warner Bros. will release the Snyder Cut on HBO Max in 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.