DC FanDome might have revealed the official Justice League Snyder Cut title with some downloadable wallpapers. This weekend gave fans another helping of hype and the downloadable goodies were of special interest to the Snyder Cut fans. In both the desktop and phone it’s called Justice League: Director’s Cut. That might not be as snappy as Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but there’s been talk that the series will have to pick up another name due to some legal issues. At any rate, these sick wallpapers are available for download on DC’s site and down below for you to check out.

The striking image of Superman in the black suit completely energize the fanbase ahead of the trailer and all the excitement of DC FanDome. Snyder talked about what else they have to do to complete the Cut.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

"At the time, the studio said there was no chance because I was arguing for the black suit the entire time and they were like, 'We don't think it's a good idea,'" Snyder said. "I'd say, 'What do you mean?' We would always about...eventually we were like 'Fine. Don't worry about it, we're good.' We said we'll shoot the suit the way it was, but we had done little adjustments to the suit that would make it a little easier to dial it and contrast it a little more because we had done some experiments in Photoshop, so we knew how to do it. We had done a bunch of private experiments to make sure we could switch it on the DL since frankly, they just weren't into it. I thought from the beginning it was a great idea because it was the correct evolution for him when he rose from the dead, he'd have the black suit. It just made sense."

Warner Media is in it for the long haul with Snyder’s vision. He is putting together this cut from all that footage that existed before. Estimates suggest more than $30 million needs to be invested.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

"It isn't as easy as going into the vault, and there's a Snyder Cut sitting there to put out," HBO Max head Bob Greenblatt said early in the summer. "It does not exist. Zack is actually building it, and it's complex, including new VFX shots. It's a radical rethinking of that movie, and it's complicated and wildly expensive. I'll just say I wish it was just 30 million and stop there. It's an enormous undertaking and very complex."

Zack Snyder's Justice League comes to HBO Max in 2021.

