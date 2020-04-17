Man of Steel Star Michael Shannon Says It’s a Shame What Happened to Zack Snyder

Man of Steel‘s Michael Shannon thinks it’s just a shame what happened to Zack Snyder. The actor has been doing press for The Quarry and talked to JoBlo about what went wrong with the DCEU. Snyder’s vision has seemingly gone by the wayside despite Wonder Woman and Aquaman using the same versions of the characters that came from the filmmaker’s earlier films. But, other facets of DC’s movie offering have gone in different directions sing Justice League. There are a ton of fans who would love nothing more than a return to the DCEU model. Those same people are clamoring for a release of the fabled Snyder Cut of Justice League. But, it hasn’t materialized just yet. The Zod actor really can’t understand where everything went wrong.

“I love working with Zack Snyder, and I think it’s very sad-he’s been through a lot of hardship recently. I don’t know what happened with that whole DC thing. I think it’s a shame. I mean, his vision for Man of Steel, I thought, was incredible. I don’t know how that all went off the rails, but I think it’s a shame,” he began. “I don’t know what happened. People think I’m in Batman v Superman, which I guess I am, for like fifteen seconds. I’m mainly in Batman v Superman as a giant, naked, rubber dummy, which I didn’t have anything to do with really.”

Snyder actually addressed the controversial decision to have Superman eliminate Zod at the end of Man of Steel during a livestream of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice last month. He believed that there should absolutely be consequences for the villain. In his mind, it was an appropriate response to someone who caused so much turbulence.

“Even if we understand from this outer perspective that Superman is saving the world being essentially terraformed into another planet, the greater good is being served,” he says. “It’s like an Ozymandias-type scenario when, you know, a big sacrifice is made to save the world, and I would say that not even intentionally, in this case, Zod is a powerful dude. To suggest you could defeat him without him nearly winning is not realistic at all or the kind of consequence I wanted from my superhero movies.”

