Man of Steel’s Michael Shannon Weighs in on Controversial Ending

Man of Steel star Michael Shannon has finally weighed in on the film’s controversial ending. |t seems like all someone has to do is mention Superman killing Zod on the Internet, and you’ve got a giant argument on your hands. However, for Shannon, he told CinemaBlend that doesn’t see it as the big betrayal that a lot of comics fans decided that it was. In fact, he deems it to be an understandable punishment for his character when you take the stakes into account. But, the fans are still very upset about that decision and unlikely to change their minds.

“No, I didn’t think there was any other way to end, it, really,” Shannon said bluntly. “I mean, Zod says it’s either me or you. I’m not gonna let you survive. I will kill you, unless you kill me. And that seemed sufficiently Greek to me, you know?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the end, Shannon doesn’t really get into asking for a bunch of edits. He trusted Snyder’s vision, and from the sounds of things, still does. The resolution is what it is, and fans have to live with those choices as they exist in that film.

“I’ve seen other actors that feel more comfortable kind of going in and screwing around with the script and the story,” the star elaborated. “But I, I’ve never felt real comfortable with that unless there’s something that’s just glaringly nonsensical. I kinda keep my mouth shut, because I’m not a writer. I can’t write a screenplay to save my life. So I have a lot of respect for the script and, and I only go off it if I’m encouraged to by the director.”

The star would go on to tell a story about filming the mammoth blockbuster in Chicago. He actually hails from The Windy City, so it ended up being a homecoming of sorts for him. It sounds like the Zod actor will carry that experience with him for a lifetime. There was a ton of history in Union Station that you could feel just standing there.

“Honestly, it was so amazing to me shooting that scene because I’m from Chicago. I started acting in Chicago, anyway,” he began. “I was there in Union Station, which is like an iconic building in Chicago, in the same place they shot the stroller scene from The Untouchables. I just kept looking around trying to figure out, ‘Where was Andy Garcia? Where was Sean Connery? Where was Kevin Costner? Where were they all standing?’ So that was my main preoccupation when I was shooting that scene.”

Are you still upset about Superman’s actions in Man of Steel? Let us know in the comments!