Justice League's Ray Fisher Calls Out Warner Bros. Pictures Investigators

Ray Fisher's feud with Warner Bros. Pictures probe into alleged toxicity and a toxic working environment on the set of the Justice League movie reshoots continues. What began with Fisher's revelation about his personal treatment by director Joss Whedon and DC's Geoff Johns has turned into a very public affair as the studio and Fisher have released statements about the progress, or lack thereof, in this probe with the actor now revealing that not every stone is being overturned during the investigation. In a pair of tweets, Fisher said that on-set witnesses with "damning statements" haven't been interviewed or even contacted.

"To-date, the 'independent' firm hired by @wbpictures has conveniently avoided contacting key witnesses who gave damning statements to WB HR," Fisher tweeted. "They’ve also started interviews with (and have since ghosted) witnesses that have implicated former and current top level executives...Others (including an implicated individual that called me to apologize) have already been interviewed. We will not let ANY investigator cherry-pick interviewees that best suit @wbpictures’ false narrative and scapegoating efforts. All with stories WILL be heard!"

As usual Fisher concluded his tweets with the sign-off "A>E," meaning "Accountability over Entertainment," which he's been using with frequency since speaking out about his experience.

The latest update in this ongoing feud was two stars from the WB films coming to the defense of Fisher with both Kiersey Clemons and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, speaking out in support of the Fisher. Momoa posted a simple picture of Fisher at San Diego Comic-Con 2017, greeting fans onstage at the Justice League panel while wearing a "I❤️ ZS" tee-shirt and included the hashtag "#IStandWithRayFisher", which has become a trending topic on social media and within DC Fan circles.

Momoa and Clemons being outspoken about Fisher's statements comes after Warner Bros. called Fisher's claims into question with a statement that (in part) reads:

"While Mr. Fisher never alleged any actionable misconduct against him, WarnerMedia nonetheless initiated an investigation into the concerns he’d raised about his character’s portrayal... to date, Mr. Fisher has declined to speak to the investigator. Warner Bros. remains committed to accountability and to the well-being of every cast and crew member on each of its productions. It also remains committed to investigating any specific and credible allegation of misconduct, which thus far Mr. Fisher has failed to provide."

