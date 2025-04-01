Karate Kid: Legends Drops a New Trailer for the Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio Team-Up

Play video

A new generation of Karate Kid begins in the latest trailer for Karate Kid: Legends. What began with Ralph Macchio in 1984’s The Karate Kid has evolved into a full-fledged franchise. The 2010 reboot starring Jackie Chan proved that audiences were still enthralled with the Karate Kid story, and that continued with Netflix’s Cobra Kai series that brought Macchio back in a starring role. The two eras merge in Karate Kid: Legends with the addition of Ben Wang as our titular Karate Kid, who must learn to adapt to a new city while juggling new friends and unwanted attention from a bully.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Karate Kid: Legends trailer begins with Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) talking with Li Fong (Ben Wang) about moving away from Japan, and how sometimes leaving is the only way to move forward. Li and his mother (Ming-Na Wen) relocate to New York City, where Li starts a new school and makes a new friend. However, that peace is quickly broken when he has a confrontation with a local karate champion named Connor.

Mr. Han recruits Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) to teach Li “Miyagi Karate.” While LaRusso originally declines, Mr. Han remains persistent. LaRusso eventually flies out to New York City, where he teams with Mr. Han in mentoring and teaching Li as they prepare for the big karate tournament. They merge kung fu with karate in the “Miyagi Way.”

The release of the Karate Kid: Legends trailer comes during Sony Pictures’ presence at CinemaCon. Fans have already gotten an official release date for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the conclusion to Sony’s Spider-Verse trilogy. The film arrives on June 4, 2027, and new images feature a showdown between Miles Morales and his Prowler doppelganger. Producer Phil Lord described the third Spider-Verse movie as “bigger and bolder than the previous two” with “entirely new animation,” which was previewed exclusively at CinemaCon.

If that wasn’t big enough news for you, the untitled Spider-Man 4 starring Tom Holland has an official title: Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The fourth Spider-Man movie from Sony and Marvel Studios is scheduled to release in theaters on July 31, 2026, between Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday (May 1, 2026), and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027).

Produced by Amy Pascal (the Spider-Verse movies) via Pascal Pictures and Kevin Feige (the Jon Watts-directed Spider-Man “Home” trilogy) for Marvel Studios, the new movie will begin filming this summer with director Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, Karate Kid: Legends stars Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, and Ming-Na Wen. The movie releases in theaters on May 30th.