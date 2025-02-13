Marvel’s Spider-Man 4 Shooting Start Confirmed (and How It Fits Into Tom Holland’s Schedule)

Spider-Man 4 is in full swing. Months after actor Tom Holland announced that the as-yet-untitled followup to 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home would start shooting in summer 2025, the Marvel star has confirmed that production will run from the summer through the autumn season in his native London. The fourth film will be the first Spider-Man sequel to film in London since 2019’s globe-trotting Spider-Man: Far From Home. (It’s not yet clear if the Sony-Marvel Studios co-production will also shoot in other countries besides the UK: 2017’s Homecoming filmed mostly in and around Atlanta, Georgia, as did No Way Home.)

The news came via Holland’s charity, The Brothers Trust, which announced a raffle with a grand prize: “A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland, in London, on the movie set of Marvel’s Spider-Man 4.”

The sweepstakes goes live on Feb. 14 at 12:01 a.m. EST and runs until Feb. 23 at 11:59 p.m. EST, with the winner being drawn on Feb. 27 at 3:00 p.m. EST. Fans can purchase entries for as low as $10 (10 entries) and as many as 200 entries ($100), with contributions going “entirely towards helping disadvantaged people throughout the word” via charities supported by The Brothers Trust. Per the official website, The Brothers Trust organization “supports muscular charities who demonstrate the most effective use of funds to benefit the people most in need.”

Not only will the grand prize winner of the sweepstakes attend a visit to the London set of Spider-Man 4, but the lucky winner’s all expenses paid trip will include a meet and greet with Holland, lunch and photos with the star, and a tour of the studio. Additional prizes include a three-pack of Spider-Man trilogy posters autographed by Holland.

Holland will be busy this year: he’ll first shoot Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey — a star-studded epic adaptation of Homer’s epic poem, which also stars Matt Damon, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal — with that production expected to get underway this spring with filming locations in the UK, Morocco, and Sicily.

Holland is also expected to reprise his Spider-Man role opposite Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, and Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, among many others, in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, which reportedly begins filming in March in England. Disney has dated Doomsday for May 1, 2026, while Sony has set the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed Spider-Man 4 for two months later: July 24, 2026. And then Holland’s Spider-Man is likely to appear in Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars, the Multiverse Saga finale scheduled for May 7, 2027.

The actor has juggled filming for back-to-back blockbusters before. In 2020, Holland went to the Atlanta set of Spider-Man: No Way Home just two days after wrapping on the Spain set of Sony’s Uncharted movie.

Plot details remain under wraps, but Spider-Man series producer Amy Pascal recently told Behind the Lens, “We have to deal with the fact that he decided he was going to give up being Peter Parker [in No Way Home], and that he was going to focus on being Spider-Man because being Peter Parker was too hard.” ComicBook has speculated that the story might be inspired by Spider-Man 24/7, a comic book storyline where Peter Parker stayed in costume around the clock after making the world forget his secret identity.