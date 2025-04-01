Let’s do this one last time. Sony’s animated Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse — the third and final installment of the multiverse-spanning trilogy from producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller — was originally dated for March 29, 2024, back when it was the “part two” of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) and (Part Two). The renamed third Spider-Verse movie was indefinitely delayed during the actors and writers strikes of 2023, and it’s been without a release date ever since Sony removed it from the calendar that July.

But on Monday, Sony announced Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will swing into theaters June 4, 2027. The new release date was revealed during Sony’s two-hour theatrical slate presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where the studio first unveiled the Beyond title three years ago.

Lord described the third Spider-Verse movie as “bigger and bolder than the previous two” with “entirely new animation,” which was previewed exclusively at CinemaCon.

Shameik Moore is returning to voice Miles Morales, the Brooklyn-based Spider-Man of Earth-1610, with Hailee Steinfeld set to reprise her role as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman of Earth-65. Jason Schwartzman is again voicing the inter-dimensional villain the Spot, and Jharrel Jerome is voicing the alternate Miles G. Morales of Earth-42, who is the villainous Prowler.

Bob Persichetti, who co-directed 2018’s Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman and served as an executive producer on 2022’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is directing the sequel with Justin K. Thompson. As a production designer on Into the Spider-Verse, Thompson developed the film’s 3D comic book visual style before co-directing Across the Spider-Verse with Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers.

“We have had the immense privilege of being part of Miles’ journey from the very beginning, and directing the conclusion to his story is beyond exciting,” Persichetti and Thompson said of the third movie. “The creativity and care poured into every minute of this project has been truly inspiring. We have crafted what we feel is a very satisfying ending, and we can’t wait for fans to experience it – we’re bringing everything we’ve got!”

Spider-Verse architects Lord and Miller, who wrote the third installment with Across the Spider-Verse scribe David Callaham, are producing with Jinko Gotoh (The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part) and veteran Spider-Man franchise producers Amy Pascal (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Avi Arad (Venom).