Katy Keene's Lucy Hale "Dying" to Take on a New Superhero Role (Exclusive)

Actor Lucy Hale first brought a beloved comic book character to life in Riverdale, as she played the fan-favorite Katy Keene, with the effectiveness of her adaptation resulting in the spinoff Katy Keene series, which ran for one season. Despite having already embraced an iconic comic book character, Hale recently confirmed that she is "dying" to jump into a much larger franchise to bring a more spectacular character to life, which would include adopting a spandex outfit and taking combat training. Until then, fans can enjoy seeing Hale in the romantic comedy Which Brings Me to You, which hits theaters on January 19th.

When asked by ComicBook.com if she had an interest in jumping into a big-budget franchise like the Marvel Cinematic Universe or a DC Studios project after her work as Katy Keene, Hale confessed, "I'm dying to do a movie like that. I definitely think that is something ... Katy Keene was just a tiny touch of it because that was more like a fairytale version of New York City, which was fun. No, put me in spandex. Let's do some combat classes. Like, I'm ready. I'm ready to go. I definitely think that is a space that I'm very interested in, and I think it flexes different [muscles] ... It seems like a really big challenge. So I'm open."

Hale seemed so enthusiastic about the opportunity that she didn't have a character in mind she wanted to play, just that any chance to take on a more physical, big-budget franchise would be up her alley. While Riverdale and Katy Keene were both heightened versions of reality, neither offered Hale the opportunity to deliver a bombastic or action-packed experience.

Which Brings Me to You is described, "Jane (Lucy Hale), a freelance journalist, and Will (Nat Wolff), a photographer, are immediately drawn to each other at a mutual friend's wedding. After the pair sneak off to hook up in the coat room, all signs point to an empty one-night stand. Instead, over the next 24 hours, they share stories of their most embarrassing sexual encounters, first loves, heartbreak, and whirlwind romances, discovering each other through heartwarming, hilarious, and sometimes tragic tales."

Which Brings Me to You lands in theaters on January 19th.

