Riverdale Showrunner Teases Toni Topaz's Return and Another Katy Keene Crossover

✖

This month will finally see the return of Riverdale's fifth season, and after several months away from our television screens, it certainly seems like the series has a lot to still cover. Among them is the status of Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan), whose role in the show has ebbed and flowed around Morgan's real-life pregnancy. With Toni set to factor into Season 5's remaining episodes, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased what her role will be — and that she'll even play a significant part in two upcoming musical-themed episodes. Along the way, Aguirre-Sacasa teased that Alexandra Cabot (Camille Hyde), who last appeared on the now-cancelled spinoff Katy Keene, will be performing a musical number with Toni and Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook).

“Toni is back in plenty of time for our annual musical episode,” Aguirre-Sacasa revealed to TVLine. “In fact, she’s back in time for our ‘Pussycat’ episode. And she’s performing a musical number with Tabitha Tate and special visitor Alexandra Cabot, which is heavenly.”

At the start of Season 5, Aguirre-Sacasa had previously teased that crossovers from Katy Keene and fellow sister series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina were "more possible" than ever.

"That's a really good question and I will tell you that we [have] had a lot of conversations about figuring out a way to bring characters from Katy Keene to Riverdale and from Sabrina to Riverdale," Aguirre-Sacasa revealed in February of this year, "so it's more possible [than] it's ever been, let me say that."

You can check out the synopsis for the series' return episode, "Chapter Eighty-Seven: Strange Bedfellows" below!

"RETURN TO RIVERDALE — In the aftermath of the prison break at Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) jail, Archie (KJ Apa) leads the charge to round up the remaining convicts on the loose. Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) reaches out for Betty’s (Lili Reinhart) help when she realizes Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is missing. When Penelope (guest star Nathalie Boltt) re-enters the fold, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) becomes suspicious of her true intentions. Camila Mendes, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Tessa Blake directed the episode written by Aaron Allen."

Riverdale will return with new episodes beginning Wednesday, August 11th, on The CW.