Riverdale Producer Teases Another Katy Keene Crossover

✖

Riverdale has been operating on a new status quo across its past few Season 5 episodes, with the events of the hit series being thrown seven years into the future. With Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and company now operating as young adults -- and the town of Riverdale in direr straights than ever -- it seems like the world of the series could use all the help it can get. According to a new tweet from co-executive producer Michael Grassi, that will soon include another familiar face from one of the series' spinoff shows. The tweet reveals that Bernardo (Ryan Faucett) will be making an appearance on the series, after being established as a firefighter and former flame of Jorge Lopez (Jonny Beauchamp) on Katy Keene.

This is the second significant Katy Keene cameo that Riverdale has had in Season 5, after KO Kelly (Zane Holtz) arrived in town to challenge Archie for a spot in the Naval Academy in the Season 5 premiere. As Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased, the time jump will open the potential for even more crossovers between Riverdale and the now-concluded Katy Keene and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

"That's a really good question and I will tell you that we [have] had a lot of conversations about figuring out a way to bring characters from Katy Keene to Riverdale and from Sabrina to Riverdale," Aguirre-Sacasa revealed, "so it's more possible [than] it's ever been, let me say that."

Fans already got some nods to the larger "Archieverse" in the first episode after the time jump, with Katy Keene (Lucy Hale) factoring into the events of Veronica Lodge's (Camila Mendes) storyline in New York, despite not appearing onscreen. Given the fact that Riverdale now has seven years of storyline to potentially cover -- and the events of both CAOS and Katy Keene ended several years before the flagship show's current point in time -- there certainly could be some easy and meaningful ways for characters from the other series to factor in.

What do you think of Riverdale's latest Katy Keene cameo? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.