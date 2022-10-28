Keke Palmer Ready to Join Whoopi Goldberg's Sister Act 3

Saying that fans on IMDb are the "best agent I ever had," Nope star Keke Palmer confirmed that she is "ready" to join the cast of Sister Act 3 if asked. During an interview in support of the Jordan Peele-helmed thriller, Palmer was asked about an IMDb listing, and while it appears to be simple fancasting that got her there (the project is not yet in production), she is very excited for the prospect, suggesting that her character could be the daughter of Lauryn Hill's Rita Louise Watson.

The franchise has been on hold for decades, but it's coming back to life on Disney+, with Whoopi Goldberg set to reprise her role, and a number of familiar faces expected (but not yet confirmed) to be returning. The series centers around Goldberg playing a lounge singer who, on the run from the mob, poses as a nun, and ends up changing the face of a church choir.

You can see Palmer get excited about the idea below, enthusing about the casting possibilities and calling on the nuns themselves to give her a call. It's just the right kind of heartwarming for a kind of fun, silly franchise like Sister Act.

Tim Federle, creator of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, will direct Sister Act 3, working from a script by Madhuri Shekar. Tyler Perry is also attached to produce the project along with Goldberg. The project was previously confirmed to be in the works as a Disney+ exclusive but no official window for its release has been confirmed just yet.

"For a long time, they kept saying no one wanted to see it. And then quite recently, it turns out, that that may not be true," Goldberg previously said about the idea of a Sister Act 3. "People may want to see it. So we're working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back."

The original Sister Act was a huge box office success when it premiered in 1992, bringing in over $139 million at the domestic box office and over $231 million globally. Adjusted for inflation the film's gross is the equivalent of $487 million in 2022, making it a bigger hit than recent movies like Godzilla vs. Kong or Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

