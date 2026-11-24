Even before Avengers: Doomsday has been released, Marvel fans are bracing for what will come after its immediate follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars. After Marvel Studios confirmed that these films would be a one-two punch to continuity, comic readers were bracing for something that would reshape everything we know about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, considering Secret Wars did the same thing with the comics. Marvel boss Kevin Feige has already made it clear that a full reboot of the MCU is off the table, calling the changes after Secret Wars more like a “reset.”

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Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feige opened up about how Doomsday and Secret Wars will interact with the MCU’s future after they’re released, calling this year’s film “a culmination of what’s come before” and adding that Secret Wars “will very much be a launching pad for our films in 2028 — the 20th anniversary of the MCU — and launching a very new era at that point.” That new era has a firm foundation too: The X-Men.

Kevin Feige Breaks Down MCU Future After Secret Wars

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Secret Wars may be the only MCU movie currently scheduled to be released in 2027, but Marvel has already confirmed what films will be released in 2028, all of which reveal what the future of the franchise looks like. May of 2028 will kick off with X-Men, followed by Ryan Gosling’s Ghost Rider in July and Black Panther III in December. These three films paint a clear picture of how the MCU is not only building on what came before it, but springing forth into all-new territory, and the X-Men being first out of the gate is no coincidence.

“The X-Men are extremely important,” Feige told the outlet. “You can’t underestimate it. When you look at the comics, other than Avengers and Spider-Man, there’s almost nothing more important. We talk about it in terms of sagas, because there are so many amazing sagas within the X-Men comics over the past 60 years. The potential to continue our film series is almost limitless now that we have access to the X-Men.”

Though what’s in store for the MCU after the three movies confirmed for 2028 has yet to be confirmed, it’s an easy guess to make that the X-Men characters won’t be confined to their own movies and could be the building blocks that keep audiences engaged and let the MCU tell new stories. Feige has already made it clear that the MCU’s take on the X-Men, only possible now thanks to Disney acquiring 20th Century Fox, will delve in to storylines and characters from the decades of X-Men comics that haven’t had their time in the spotlight (meaning a third try for Dark Phoenix seems unlikely)

As Feige rightfully pointed out, the X-Men offer the MCU enough stories, characters, and teams to fill up years of movies and TV shows. On top of the mainline team, characters like Wolverine will no doubt show up down the line, and the potential for the likes of X-Force, Excalibur, Alpha Flight, and X-Factor seems more likely than ever.

What side of X-Men lore do you hope the MCU brings to life down the road? Sound off with your predictions for Phase 7 and beyond below!